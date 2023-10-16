FEC Fall update: Top-50 guys shine in Vegas; Taylor Pendrith makes biggest jump
Four of the top six finishing positions at the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday went to players who already have locked up spots in every signature event for 2024 via the FedExCup top 50.
However, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.
In Las Vegas, both Alex Noren and Taylor Pendrith used T-3 finishes to make considerable jumps in points.
The remaining fall slate:
- Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)
- Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with four fall tournaments remaining:
Current Next 10
51. Beau Hossler
52. Ben Griffin
53. Alex Smalley
54. Nick Hardy
55. Mac Hughes
56. Taylor Montgomery
57. Stephan Jaeger
58. Luke List
59. Thomas Detry, +14
60. Sam Ryder
---
61. Mark Hubbard, -3
62. S.H. Kim
63. J.J. Spaun
64. Davis Riley
65. Brandon Wu
Current top 125 bubble
120. Nico Echavarria
121. Maverick McNealy
122. Chesson Hadley
123. Doug Ghim
124. C.T. Pan, +7
125. Erik van Rooyen
---
126. Marty Dou, -12
127. Cameron Champ
128. MJ Daffue
129. Jimmy Walker
130. Patton Kizzire
Notable movement
Taylor Pendrith
Movement: +33 (No. 123 to No. 90)
What it means: Only carded four birdies on Sunday at TPC Summerlin, yet his T-3 still moves him comfortably inside the top 125 and now within striking distance of the Next 10.
Alex Noren
Movement: +22 (No. 105 to No. 83)
What it means: Noren closed in 63 Sunday at Shriners and is now another strong showing away from cracking the Next 10.
Marty Dou
Movement: -2 (No. 124 to No. 126)
What it means: Missed the cut by three in Vegas and now is a spot outside of keeping his full card.
Mark Hubbard
Movement: -2 (No. 59 to No. 61)
What it means: Couldn’t overcome an opening 75 at Shriners and missed the cut by one and end a solid start to the fall – T-17, T-6 in first two starts.