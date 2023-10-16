FEC Fall update: Top-50 guys shine in Vegas; Taylor Pendrith makes biggest jump

Four of the top six finishing positions at the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday went to players who already have locked up spots in every signature event for 2024 via the FedExCup top 50.

However, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

In Las Vegas, both Alex Noren and Taylor Pendrith used T-3 finishes to make considerable jumps in points.

The remaining fall slate:



Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship (Japan)

Nov. 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture with four fall tournaments remaining:

Current Next 10

51. Beau Hossler

52. Ben Griffin

53. Alex Smalley

54. Nick Hardy

55. Mac Hughes

56. Taylor Montgomery

57. Stephan Jaeger

58. Luke List

59. Thomas Detry, +14

60. Sam Ryder

---

61. Mark Hubbard, -3

62. S.H. Kim

63. J.J. Spaun

64. Davis Riley

65. Brandon Wu

Current top 125 bubble

120. Nico Echavarria

121. Maverick McNealy

122. Chesson Hadley

123. Doug Ghim

124. C.T. Pan, +7

125. Erik van Rooyen

---

126. Marty Dou, -12

127. Cameron Champ

128. MJ Daffue

129. Jimmy Walker

130. Patton Kizzire

Notable movement

Taylor Pendrith

Movement: +33 (No. 123 to No. 90)

What it means: Only carded four birdies on Sunday at TPC Summerlin, yet his T-3 still moves him comfortably inside the top 125 and now within striking distance of the Next 10.

Alex Noren

Movement: +22 (No. 105 to No. 83)

What it means: Noren closed in 63 Sunday at Shriners and is now another strong showing away from cracking the Next 10.

Marty Dou

Movement: -2 (No. 124 to No. 126)

What it means: Missed the cut by three in Vegas and now is a spot outside of keeping his full card.

Mark Hubbard

Movement: -2 (No. 59 to No. 61)

What it means: Couldn’t overcome an opening 75 at Shriners and missed the cut by one and end a solid start to the fall – T-17, T-6 in first two starts.