FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
Published August 27, 2023 09:05 PM
Viktor Hovland won for the second consecutive week, capturing the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title.
There was no official purse at the playoff finale, with it instead offering a $75 million bonus pool. Hovland as the champion collected 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.
Here’s a look at the payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club (players who didn’t qualify for the finale also received money, through No. 150 on the FEC points list):
Finish
Player
Earnings
1
Viktor Hovland
$18,000,000
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|$6,500,000
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|$5,000,000
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|$4,000,000
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|$3,000,000
|T6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$2,000,000
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler
|$2,000,000
|T6
|Collin Morikawa
|$2,000,000
|T9
|Sam Burns
|$990,000
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$990,000
|T9
|Max Homa
|$990,000
|T9
|Adam Schenk
|$990,000
|T9
|Keegan Bradley
|$990,000
|T14
|Russell Henley
|$780,000
|T14
|Sepp Straka
|$780,000
|T16
|Rickie Fowler
|$710,000
|T16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$710,000
|T18
|Lucas Glover
|$670,000
|T18
|Jon Rahm
|$670,000
|T20
|Si Woo Kim
|$620,000
|T20
|Tony Finau
|$620,000
|T20
|Tom Kim
|$620,000
|23
|Brian Harman
|$580,000
|24
|Sungjae Im
|$565,000
|25
|Nick Taylor
|$550,000
|26
|Corey Conners
|$540,000
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|$530,000
|28
|Jason Day
|$520,000
|T29
|Taylor Moore
|$505,000
|T29
|Emiliano Grillo
|$505,000