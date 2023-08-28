 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win
fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that's left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call
Blue Jays Bo Bichette injury
Blue Jays SS Bichette leaves after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win
fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that’s left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call
Blue Jays Bo Bichette injury
Blue Jays SS Bichette leaves after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned

  
Published August 27, 2023 09:05 PM

Viktor Hovland won for the second consecutive week, capturing the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title.

There was no official purse at the playoff finale, with it instead offering a $75 million bonus pool. Hovland as the champion collected 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.

Here’s a look at the payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club (players who didn’t qualify for the finale also received money, through No. 150 on the FEC points list):

Finish

Player

Earnings

1

Viktor Hovland

$18,000,000

2
Xander Schauffele
$6,500,000
3
Wyndham Clark
$5,000,000
4
Rory McIlroy
$4,000,000
5
Patrick Cantlay
$3,000,000
T6
Tommy Fleetwood
$2,000,000
T6
Scottie Scheffler
$2,000,000
T6
Collin Morikawa
$2,000,000
T9
Sam Burns
$990,000
T9
Matt Fitzpatrick
$990,000
T9
Max Homa
$990,000
T9
Adam Schenk
$990,000
T9
Keegan Bradley
$990,000
T14
Russell Henley
$780,000
T14
Sepp Straka
$780,000
T16
Rickie Fowler
$710,000
T16
Tyrrell Hatton
$710,000
T18
Lucas Glover
$670,000
T18
Jon Rahm
$670,000
T20
Si Woo Kim
$620,000
T20
Tony Finau
$620,000
T20
Tom Kim
$620,000
23
Brian Harman
$580,000
24
Sungjae Im
$565,000
25
Nick Taylor
$550,000
26
Corey Conners
$540,000
27
Jordan Spieth
$530,000
28
Jason Day
$520,000
T29
Taylor Moore
$505,000
T29
Emiliano Grillo
$505,000