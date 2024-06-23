Fire department: Lightning strike within TPC River Highlands sends two people to hospital

Two people were transported to area hospitals after a lightning strike near a residence within TPC River Highlands on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cromwell (Connecticut) Fire Department release, the Cromwell Police Department began receiving 911 calls regarding a lightning strike in the area of 6 Pierson Green, a house that backs up to the course’s fifth green, at approximately 4:26 p.m. ET.

“On arrival, first responders identified a tree struck by lightning and three patients near the strike,” the release stated. “EMS crew treated two patients who were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation, and one patient who refused treatment.”

No other details were provided, including the extent of the injuries and whether those injured were spectators at the Travelers Championship, which had play suspended at 3:30 p.m. because of a dangerous weather situation.

One fan, Jay Min, told WFSB, the local CBS affiliate, that he sought shelter from the storm in a concession stand.

“The storm was coming in fast, and people were just trying to run for cover, and man, it’s just unfortunate,” Min told the station.

The third round resumed at 6:19 p.m. after a delay of 2 hours, 49 minutes.

Sunday’s final round will feature threesomes off the first tee from 6:50-11:15 a.m. with an estimated finish time of 4 p.m.