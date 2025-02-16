‘For Tida:’ Genesis officials honor Tiger Woods’ late mother with pins

SAN DIEGO – There will be no “Tiger red” in the field Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, the event that Woods hosts and which benefits his foundation, but players and caddies will be wearing a red pin honoring Woods’ mother, Kultida, who died Feb. 4 at age 80.

“In honor of Tida, this special pin features the Thai symbol for love — a tribute to the woman whose unwavering belief shaped a champion,” Woods’ foundation, TGR Live, posted on social media. “Tida told Tiger that red was his power color, a belief that became the foundation of his signature Sunday look.”

Woods initially committed to playing the Genesis Invitational, his first official Tour start since last year’s Open Championship, before withdrawing, saying on social media he was “just not ready.”

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” Woods said in a statement posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). “Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing.”

Woods is at Torrey Pines, where he’s won eight times as a professional, on Sunday for the awards ceremony. The event was relocated from Riviera Country Club following last month’s devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Officials also honored Tida Woods with an all-white flag at the seventh hole.

“During the competition rounds, hole No. 7 will feature an all-white flag, in honor of Woods’ mother Tida. From Thailand, Tida was a faithful Buddhist; the number seven and color white are significant in the Buddhism and will be displayed in her honor,” a statement from the PGA Tour read.