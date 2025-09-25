Forecast improves at Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The weather at Bethpage Black on Thursday is still forecast to bring plenty of rain but the front that threatened to washout the day’s play has shifted to the north and given both teams at the Ryder Cup a chance to complete their preparation for Friday’s opening matches.

Rain chances decreased throughout the day with a 60 percent chance of passing showers and the lightning probability has dropped to around 20 percent. The U.S. and European teams were scheduled to play nine-hole practice rounds around 10 a.m.

Light showers overnight are forecast to increase as the teams prepare for their final practice round before Friday’s opening foursomes session with precipitation totals possibly reaching 2 inches before Friday.

Concerns about the storms prompted PGA of America officials to move the opening ceremony from Thursday to Wednesday afternoon. The captains for both teams are scheduled to announce the Day 1 foursomes pairings at 4 p.m. ET.

The good news for officials and players is that the storm is forecast to clear the area by 5 a.m. Friday with a much better outlook for Saturday and Sunday.