Fred Ridley: Augusta National currently assessing impact after ‘catastrophic’ Helene

  
Published September 28, 2024 10:36 AM

Though Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday night, the storm’s devastating impacts have been felt far inland, including in Augusta, Georgia.

Augusta mayor Garnett Johnson declared a state of emergency in his city, which was rocked by high winds and historic flooding. As of Saturday morning, five deaths due to fallen trees have been confirmed. Photos have shown snapshots of the devastation, from downed pine trees and power lines to tattered store fronts and billboards. The large, grassed parking area at Augusta National Golf Club, located off of Berkmans Road, was pictured with several pine trees that had fallen.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said the club is currently assessing the club and golf course.

“Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene,” Ridley wrote. “We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club. In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”