Full field for PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open

  
Published March 22, 2024 05:44 PM

There are two events remaining before the Masters Tournament. That’s two chances for otherwise ineligible players to earn an invitation to Augusta National.

The first of the stretch run is the Texas Children’s Houston Open, March 28-31, at Memorial Park Golf Course. The following week is the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Here’s a look at the initial commitment list for the Tour’s stop in Houston, Texas.