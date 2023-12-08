Golf Central Podcast with Rex & Lav: The right move for Rahm? What it means for the Tour

Jon Rahm made it official on Thursday and announced he was joining LIV Golf.

In this special edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss: Was this the right move for the reigning Masters champ? Will there be more LIV poaching of Tour players? Was this a leverage play by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Firm?

More surprising than his move, however, may have been Rahm’s use of cliché talking points in his limited-availability press conference. Rex and Lav also ask and answer: Is Rahm all wrong for LIV? What does this mean for the PGA Tour’s future? And, will the Tour and the PIF now have to work together?

