Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How much was Jon Rahm missed at Kapalua?

Chris Kirk won the first event of the new PGA Tour season, and that story alone is worth celebrating.

But there was plenty more to discuss from the 2024 lid-lifter.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys add the context and perspective through which they view Kirk’s triumph at Kapalua – but they also dive into an encouraging performance from Jordan Spieth, if anything was lacking from the start of the signature series, and whether Jon Rahm was missed. (Hint: Yes.)

Speaking of Rahm, they also have a spirited debate over whether not just the Masters champion was wronged in the Player of the Year voting, but if the players botched the Rookie of the Year, too.

Plus, Rory McIlroy makes his 2024 debut this week in Dubai, but he’s already making headlines. They make sense of his latest comments about LIV Golf and what to expect from him this year. Give it a listen above!