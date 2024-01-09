 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Streaming in Memphis
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for first win over top-ranked team in 41 years
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Rutgers
Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for first Big Ten victory

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduelossbreakdown_240109__250658.jpg
How Nebraska pulled away to upset No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_purduevsnebraskahl_240109.jpg
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_hoibergpostgame_240109.jpg
Hoiberg proud of Nebraska’s edge vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Streaming in Memphis
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for first win over top-ranked team in 41 years
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Rutgers
Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for first Big Ten victory

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduelossbreakdown_240109__250658.jpg
How Nebraska pulled away to upset No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_purduevsnebraskahl_240109.jpg
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_hoibergpostgame_240109.jpg
Hoiberg proud of Nebraska’s edge vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How much was Jon Rahm missed at Kapalua?

  
Published January 9, 2024 08:35 AM

Chris Kirk won the first event of the new PGA Tour season, and that story alone is worth celebrating.

But there was plenty more to discuss from the 2024 lid-lifter.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys add the context and perspective through which they view Kirk’s triumph at Kapalua – but they also dive into an encouraging performance from Jordan Spieth, if anything was lacking from the start of the signature series, and whether Jon Rahm was missed. (Hint: Yes.)

Speaking of Rahm, they also have a spirited debate over whether not just the Masters champion was wronged in the Player of the Year voting, but if the players botched the Rookie of the Year, too.

Plus, Rory McIlroy makes his 2024 debut this week in Dubai, but he’s already making headlines. They make sense of his latest comments about LIV Golf and what to expect from him this year. Give it a listen above!