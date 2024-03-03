 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
SDC Championship - Day Four
Gumberg, ranked 669th, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff
Day 7 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2024
Germany has most dominant bobsled world championships ever

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Inclement weather suspends play in final round of Cognizant Classic

  
Published March 3, 2024 01:14 PM

Play was suspended at 12:50 p.m. ET in the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Erik van Rooyen shot 7-under 28 on the front nine Sunday and added another birdie at the 10th to take sole possession of the lead. He was in the middle of the 12th fairway when the horn blew.

Van Rooyen began the day seven off the lead, with the trio of front-runners — Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat — not going out before 1:30 p.m. Van Rooyen is currently at 14 under, one shot clear of the 54-hole leaders.

Sunset in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is at 6:23 p.m. ET, with a Monday finish likely.