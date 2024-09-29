International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet

Ben An is apologizing.

Unfortunately, the shot had already been fired – and screenshotted.

It was a chippy Presidents Cup foursomes session on Saturday afternoon as the Americans won 3-1 to push their lead to 11-7. International player Tom Kim accused members of the U.S. team of “cursing at” he and his partner, Si Woo Kim. The Kims, of course, were in the Americans’ crosshairs likely because of their performative celebrations, which included Si Woo mimicking Steph Curry’s night-night gesture after holing a late chip in a 1-down loss to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

The PGA Tour’s social media team posted a video of U.S. player Wyndham Clark mimicking Kim’s Curry celebration, and An took the opportunity to quote-tweet, “You always have a guy in your group, who doesn’t do s--- but talk s--- all day.” He included a crying laughing emoji.

But either An felt bad or someone told him to take the tweet down, and An tweeted again, this time an apology, “I’m deleting my tweet. My apologies. I want to be a better person than that.”

I’m deleting my tweet. My apologies. I want to be a better person than that — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) September 29, 2024

An, who sat out both session on Saturday, will face Sahith Theegala in singles in the match right behind Clark, who will play Min Woo Lee.