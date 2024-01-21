Jack: A collection of stories on the life of Jack Nicklaus
Published January 21, 2024 07:01 AM
Nicklaus: Tiger is capable of anything he wants
Jack Nicklaus chats with Rich Lerner about the big current topics in golf, from the USGA and R&A rolling back competition golf balls to Tiger Woods' future, as well as why he was successful under pressure.
Take a look at Jack Nicklaus’ life and career with this collection of stories.
Get to know Nicklaus as both a family man and a major champion, and read the stories that have helped define the 18-time major champion both on and off the golf course.
Jack Nicklaus is regarded for the way he lived his life off the course as much as he is for how he performed on it. Mercer Baggs details what Jack - and his wife and kids - is like outside the ropes.
Jack Nicklaus is the winningest major champion in golf history. His family, friends and peers offer insight as to what makes him the greatest the sport has ever known.
Jack Nicklaus was raised a fan of Bobby Jones and had numerous encounters with his idol. He was also the man Jack was chasing, sort of.
Jack Nicklaus’ mother and sister hadn’t been to the Masters since 1959. They decided to make one more trip to see him at Augusta ... in 1986.
Jack Nicklaus is known for a power fade. But an unbelievable amount of hip injections altered his plans ahead of the ’63 Masters.
His dad was outgoing. His mother very reserved. Jack Nicklaus got championship traits of both and their influence spread to his children.
People say Tiger Woods made golfers look like athletes. But Jack Nicklaus was playing multiple sports, even when he was winning majors.
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus decided long ago that if they were ever going to help others, it would be children. And that’s just what they are doing.
Jack Grout met Jack Nicklaus when the latter was a 10-year-old just taking up the game. They formed a legendary team and a father-son bond.
Jack Nicklaus has always been and will always be an Ohio State Buckeye. But he never graduated and he says he was even asked to leave.
Forget the crew cut, basic clothing and the belly. Jack Nicklaus changed his look in the ‘70s and it had a major affect on his game.
Jack Nicklaus’ first professional win came at the 1962 U.S. Open. But it almost happened earlier that year, if not for a strange occurrence.
The Golden Bear nickname fits Jack Nicklaus. But how did it come about? It stretches from high school in Ohio to Australia.
Jack Nicklaus is good at many things, but fixing things around the house isn’t one of them, according to his wife.
Jack Nicklaus has always been classy in victory and in defeat. But there are a couple of victorious reactions he might take back.
Jack Nicklaus became the first player to successfully defend his Masters title, in 1966. But it happened with a heavy heart.
Jack Nicklaus won 18 professional major championships. He also won two U.S. Amateur titles. So how does he view his total?
Jack Nicklaus is synonymous with the Masters Tournament. But he doesn’t rank it as his No. 1 major. He explains why.