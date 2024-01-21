 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in final round of HGV TOC
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
No repeat of last week as McIlroy repeats in Dubai
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in final round of HGV TOC
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
No repeat of last week as McIlroy repeats in Dubai
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack: A collection of stories on the life of Jack Nicklaus

  
Published January 21, 2024 07:01 AM
Nicklaus: Tiger is capable of anything he wants
January 10, 2024 04:54 PM
Jack Nicklaus chats with Rich Lerner about the big current topics in golf, from the USGA and R&amp;A rolling back competition golf balls to Tiger Woods' future, as well as why he was successful under pressure.

Take a look at Jack Nicklaus’ life and career with this collection of stories.

Get to know Nicklaus as both a family man and a major champion, and read the stories that have helped define the 18-time major champion both on and off the golf course.

Jack Nicklaus and family
Jack: The family man
Jack Nicklaus is regarded for the way he lived his life off the course as much as he is for how he performed on it. Mercer Baggs details what Jack - and his wife and kids - is like outside the ropes.
Thumbnail
Jack: The major champion
Jack Nicklaus is the winningest major champion in golf history. His family, friends and peers offer insight as to what makes him the greatest the sport has ever known.
Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus
Know Jack: Mr. Jones and me
Jack Nicklaus was raised a fan of Bobby Jones and had numerous encounters with his idol. He was also the man Jack was chasing, sort of.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Mom, Marilyn and the ’86 Masters
Jack Nicklaus’ mother and sister hadn’t been to the Masters since 1959. They decided to make one more trip to see him at Augusta ... in 1986.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: How hip injections led to first Masters win
Jack Nicklaus is known for a power fade. But an unbelievable amount of hip injections altered his plans ahead of the ’63 Masters.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Charlie and Helen Nicklaus
His dad was outgoing. His mother very reserved. Jack Nicklaus got championship traits of both and their influence spread to his children.
Jack Nicklaus
Know Jack: Athlete, basketball driver, tennis diver
People say Tiger Woods made golfers look like athletes. But Jack Nicklaus was playing multiple sports, even when he was winning majors.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Helping and saving children’s lives
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus decided long ago that if they were ever going to help others, it would be children. And that’s just what they are doing.
Jack Grout, Jack Nicklaus
Know Jack: The teacher, Jack Grout
Jack Grout met Jack Nicklaus when the latter was a 10-year-old just taking up the game. They formed a legendary team and a father-son bond.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Being asked to leave Ohio State
Jack Nicklaus has always been and will always be an Ohio State Buckeye. But he never graduated and he says he was even asked to leave.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Adding ’70’s style to substance
Forget the crew cut, basic clothing and the belly. Jack Nicklaus changed his look in the ‘70s and it had a major affect on his game.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: How he lost his first win
Jack Nicklaus’ first professional win came at the 1962 U.S. Open. But it almost happened earlier that year, if not for a strange occurrence.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Origin of the Golden Bear nickname
The Golden Bear nickname fits Jack Nicklaus. But how did it come about? It stretches from high school in Ohio to Australia.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: The not-so-handy man
Jack Nicklaus is good at many things, but fixing things around the house isn’t one of them, according to his wife.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Is that anyway to (re)act?
Jack Nicklaus has always been classy in victory and in defeat. But there are a couple of victorious reactions he might take back.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Tragedy ahead of triumph
Jack Nicklaus became the first player to successfully defend his Masters title, in 1966. But it happened with a heavy heart.
Thumbnail
Know Jack: 18 or 20 majors?
Jack Nicklaus won 18 professional major championships. He also won two U.S. Amateur titles. So how does he view his total?
Thumbnail
Know Jack: Why the Masters isn’t No. 1
Jack Nicklaus is synonymous with the Masters Tournament. But he doesn’t rank it as his No. 1 major. He explains why.