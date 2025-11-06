 Skip navigation
Japan's Nasa Hataoka, Miyu Yamashita share lead at LPGA's Toto Classic

  By
  Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published November 6, 2025 08:38 AM
OTSU, Japan — Japanese golfers Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita each shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to stand atop the leaderboard after the first round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.

Hataoka is looking for her seventh title on the LPGA Tour, and Yamashita is after her third.

Jiyai Shin of South Korea was a stroke off the lead and three more Japanese — Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai, and Minami Katsu — were just two shots behind at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai are twin sisters.

In a very tight field, eight others golfers were just three off the pace. This included Minjee Lee of Australia. Lee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship earlier this year, her third major title.