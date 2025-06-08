 Skip navigation
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan
Cup results, points after Michigan as Denny Hamlin takes third win of 2025
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz powers Rays past Marlins 3-2; Rasmussen’s streak of 23 scoreless innings halted in 1st

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Joaquin Niemann wins again on LIV; Phil Mickelson T-4 after insane flop-shot hole-out

  
Published June 8, 2025 05:54 PM

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Joaquin Niemann of Chile won LIV Golf Virginia on Sunday for his fourth victory in the Saudi-funded tour’s first eight events of the season, closing with an 8-under 63 to beat Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri by a stroke.

Niemann broke out of a logjam at the top with birdies on Nos. 14-17 and parred the par-4 18th to finish at 15-under 198 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The 26-year-old Niemann also won this year in Australia, Singapore and Mexico. He has six career LIV victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour. McDowell shot 66, and second-round leader Lahiri had a 68.

Bryson DeChambeau, preparing for his U.S. Open title defense at Oakmont, had a 65 to tie for fourth with Phil Mickelson, who had an insane flop-shot hole-out for birdie on his way to a 65, and Bubba Watson (67) at 13 under.

Jon Rahm was tied for eighth at 10 under after a 68.

DeChambeau and Lahiri led the Crushers to the team title.