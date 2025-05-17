 Skip navigation
Jon Rahm hits fan in the head with errant approach shot Saturday at PGA

  
Published May 17, 2025 05:42 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jon Rahm dropped his club, knowing right away his approach shot on the par-4 11th hole on Saturday at the PGA Championship was a little off line.

The fan sitting in a chair on the left side of the green apparently didn’t.

Rahm’s ball wound up hitting the man — who appeared to duck just in time — before it ricocheted across the green to the other side and coming to rest in the short rough.

The fan did not appear to be injured and was smiling afterward.

Rahm checked on the man when he walked up to the green, then autographed a golf glove for him and gave him a brief hug.

Rahm wound up making bogey on the hole after a chip and two putts.