Jon Rahm hits fan in the head with errant approach shot Saturday at PGA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jon Rahm dropped his club, knowing right away his approach shot on the par-4 11th hole on Saturday at the PGA Championship was a little off line.

The fan sitting in a chair on the left side of the green apparently didn’t.

Rahm’s ball wound up hitting the man — who appeared to duck just in time — before it ricocheted across the green to the other side and coming to rest in the short rough.

Jon Rahm's approach took a big bounce after hitting a fan. Thankfully, the fan appeared alright and Rahm gifted him an autographed glove. pic.twitter.com/r1kAuchLju — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 17, 2025

The fan did not appear to be injured and was smiling afterward.

Rahm checked on the man when he walked up to the green, then autographed a golf glove for him and gave him a brief hug.

Rahm wound up making bogey on the hole after a chip and two putts.