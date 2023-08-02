 Skip navigation
Jose Maria Olazabal named as vice captain for European Ryder Cup team

  
Published August 2, 2023 02:58 PM
olazabal_1920_rydercup18_tipcap.jpg

VIRGINIA WATER, England — José María Olazábal was named Wednesday as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup.

It’s the fourth time that Olazábal will serve as assistant – after 2008, ‘10 and ’14 – and he was captain for Europe’s famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987-2006, winning 20 1/2 points.

European captain Luke Donald had already picked three vice-captains – Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts – for the Ryder Cup being held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring – I’m really excited to be part of it all again,” Olazábal said.

“It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came.”