Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut next month in Florida

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published October 28, 2025 10:45 AM
Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will soon make her LPGA debut.

Trump has accepted a sponsor invitation into The Annika driven by Gainbridge, which will take place Nov. 13-16 at Pelican Golf Club in Gainbridge.

“It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level, and I’d like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation,” said Trump, a senior at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, and a verbal commitment to the University of Miami. “I’m looking forward to teeing it up and competing with the best players in the world at one of the most premier venues on tour.”

Trump is ranked No. 979 in The Universal Golf Rankings’ junior girls ranking. She struggled in her biggest tournament to date, the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley last March, finishing last in the 24-player field. However, she tied for third at a South Florida PGA event this past July after finishing runner-up at a Hurricane Junior Tour event earlier this year, and she’s developed a massive following on social media, including boasting over 1.3 million YouTube subscribers.

The 120-player Annika tournament is the penultimate event on the LPGA’s schedule. It also serves as the final chance for players to crack the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe and qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark will compete in the Wednesday pro-am ahead of the tournament.