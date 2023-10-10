 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule
unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
William Byron takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Roval

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lexi_231010.jpg
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
nbc_berry_stafford_231010.jpg
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule
unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
William Byron takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Roval

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lexi_231010.jpg
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
nbc_berry_stafford_231010.jpg
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIV Golf will not receive Official World Golf Ranking points, according to report

  
Published October 10, 2023 02:03 PM
LIV_1920_Generic.jpg

The Official World Golf Ranking denied LIV Golf ranking points, according to reports by the Associated Press and Global Golf Post.

Format concerns and limited access into LIV Golf events were cited in a letter sent to LIV CEO Greg Norman from OWGR president Peter Dawson. The ranking’s governing board, which unanimously voted to deny LIV’s request for ranking points, said 54-hole, no-cut events for 48 players with a focus on team golf is an issue but is “capable of being dealt with mathematically in the [ranking] system.”

The bigger concern is the lack of access to LIV Golf. According to the letter sent to LIV as few as four players could join the new circuit next season including three from the league’s “promotions event” and one from the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit. LIV also informed the OWGR board that 14 players will be contractually invited back for next season regardless of their performance.

Ranking points have been a goal of LIV Golf since its inception last year and Norman told players last year that “without LIV’s inclusion, the integrity and accuracy of the rankings themselves are severely compromised.”

In an interview with Global Golf Post, Dawson acknowledged the split in professional golf between LIV and the PGA Tour has created issues for the ranking.

“It diminishes the rankings if players like DJ [Dustin Johnson] and Bryson DeChambeau are not included. It would also diminish the ranking if the ranking rigor were reduced to include them,” Dawson said. “The important point is, this is not about the players. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked; there is no doubt about that. This is about, should a tour whose formats are so different and whose qualification criteria are so different, can they be ranked equitably with other tours who conform to the OWGR norm and have more competition to them than perhaps the closed shop that is LIV?”

Dawson also said that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, who are members of the ranking’s governing board, did not participate in the decision to include LIV in the ranking. He acknowledged that a potential agreement between the Tour, European tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 93 percent of the breakaway circuit according to court filings, could impact the ranking system.

“We are not here to say that OWGR criteria are the only way to play,” Dawson said. “We have to change and be flexible and do what’s best.”

LIV Golf is scheduled to play its penultimate event this week in Saudi Arabia and its team championship next week at Doral in Miami.