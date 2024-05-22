 Skip navigation
LIV Golf's team championship finale gets new home, tweaks format

  
Published May 22, 2024 11:16 AM
The LIV Golf season finale will be played at Maridoe Golf Club outside of Dallas in late September with an updated head-to-head format.

The Team Championship was played at Trump Doral in Miami last season and this year’s event will be the circuit’s first stop in Texas.

“This year’s Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club holds special significance for me as we make our Dallas debut and our team strives to defend our title in front of a home crowd,” said Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC captain. “I’m excited to play this course and compete in front of Texas fans for our closing event and can’t wait to bring LIV Golf’s electrifying energy and fierce competition to Dallas.”

For this year’s championship all 13 teams will participate in head-to-head matches with the top 3 teams from the regular season receiving first-round byes. Nos. 4 through 13 will be seeded for matches on Friday with the five winning teams advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

New for this year’s event, each team captain will be allowed to play in either the singles or foursomes matches the first two days.

The championship will be played Sept. 20-22 and will feature a $50 million purse.