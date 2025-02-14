LIV’s Patrick Reed aces ‘Watering Hole’ and Aussie fans shower course with beer

ADELAIDE, Australia — Patrick Reed picked a good time and place to hit a hole-in-one during the first round of the LIV Golf’s Adelaide tournament at The Grange.

Reed’s ace at the par-3 12th — the so-called “Watering Hole” — came just 15 minutes into Friday’s opening round of the three-round, shotgun-start tournament. The 34-year-old Reed’s ace was just the sixth tee shot at the hole Friday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was immediately showered with drinks thrown by massive crowds lining the hole. Up to 100,000 spectators were expected for the Adelaide tournament in one of the most well-attended events on the LIV Tour.

Reed’s ace was just the second at the hole in LIV Golf’s four years of staging a tournament in Adelaide, following Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one on the 12th in 2023.

The hole-in-one was one of the few highlights for Reed on Friday. He shot a 1-over 73 with two birdies and five bogeys to add to his ace and was seven shots behind first-round leader Sam Horsfield, an Englishman who shot a bogey-free 66.

“Besides that one hole, it was ugly,” Reed said. “The crazy thing was the adrenalin afterwards. I was shaking going back to the tee and just couldn’t kind of calm down and settle into the round after that point.”