 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIV’s Patrick Reed aces ‘Watering Hole’ and Aussie fans shower course with beer

  
Published February 14, 2025 11:48 AM
Wagner: McIlroy has 'finite' perspective on LIV
February 13, 2025 03:58 PM
Johnson Wagner and Cara Banks reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments on the influence of LIV Golf and how the Tour needs to "get over" how we got here in order to unify the game of golf once again.

ADELAIDE, Australia — Patrick Reed picked a good time and place to hit a hole-in-one during the first round of the LIV Golf’s Adelaide tournament at The Grange.

Reed’s ace at the par-3 12th — the so-called “Watering Hole” — came just 15 minutes into Friday’s opening round of the three-round, shotgun-start tournament. The 34-year-old Reed’s ace was just the sixth tee shot at the hole Friday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was immediately showered with drinks thrown by massive crowds lining the hole. Up to 100,000 spectators were expected for the Adelaide tournament in one of the most well-attended events on the LIV Tour.

Reed’s ace was just the second at the hole in LIV Golf’s four years of staging a tournament in Adelaide, following Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one on the 12th in 2023.

The hole-in-one was one of the few highlights for Reed on Friday. He shot a 1-over 73 with two birdies and five bogeys to add to his ace and was seven shots behind first-round leader Sam Horsfield, an Englishman who shot a bogey-free 66.

“Besides that one hole, it was ugly,” Reed said. “The crazy thing was the adrenalin afterwards. I was shaking going back to the tee and just couldn’t kind of calm down and settle into the round after that point.”