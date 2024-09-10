Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’

Ludvig Åberg is recovering after successfully undergoing knee surgery last week.

Golf Channel reported a couple weeks ago that the 24-year-old Swede was set to have arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, which he first injured in May while working out. Åberg announced Tuesday that the procedure “went well.”

“The surgery on my torn medial meniscus went well last week, couple weeks of rehab and rest ahead,” Åberg said. “Looking forward to be playing soon.”

Åberg also posted a photo of him sitting at an outdoor table in New York City with a compression sleeve over his left knee.

Åberg, who had played through the injury for months, is expected to return before the final two events of the DP World Tour season, the Nov. 7-10 playoff event in Abu Dhabi and Nov. 14-17 finale in Dubai.