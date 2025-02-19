 Skip navigation
Lydia Ko dives into fashion during Vogue Korea cover shoot

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:12 PM

Lydia Ko’s list of recent accomplishments is impressive:

LPGA Hall of Famer.

Olympic gold medalist.

AIG Women’s Open champion, her third major victory.

Now, the 27-year-old Ko can add fashion model to her resume as Ko appears on the cover of the March issue of Vogue Korea.

“Never did I think that I’d ever be on the cover of a fashion magazine,” Ko wrote on social media. “Thank you, Vogue Korea and Loro Piana (designer) for bringing out the ‘model’ in me!”

Here are some photos and video from Ko’s Vogue Korea shoot: