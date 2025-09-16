 Skip navigation
Masters adding four hours of streaming coverage on Prime Video

  
Published September 16, 2025 10:13 AM
More Masters coverage is on the way.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday that next year’s Masters will have four additional hours of streaming coverage during the first and second rounds available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s debut will complement the tournament’s other domestic broadcast partners, ESPN and CBS.

The Masters will stream live on Prime Video for two hours, from 1 to 3 p.m. ET, on both Thursday and Friday of Masters week, leading directly into ESPN’s broadcast coverage.

CBS will continue to air the Masters over the weekend, with streaming coverage on the Paramount+ app on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

“The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed,” Ridley said.