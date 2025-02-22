 Skip navigation
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Tee times and how to watch the final round

  
Published February 22, 2025 06:24 PM

The PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld concludes Sunday, with Aldrich Potgieter leading by one shot over Brian Campbell.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the final round in Vallarta, Mexico (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
10:35 AM
EST		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Ben Martin

Kris Ventura

10:35 AM
EST		10

Francesco Molinari

Jesper Svensson

Chan Kim

10:46 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Ricky Castillo

Andrew Putnam

10:46 AM
EST		10

Taylor Moore

Danny Walker

Rafael Campos

10:57 AM
EST		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Henrik Norlander

Jeremy Paul

10:57 AM
EST		10

Takumi Kanaya

Niklas Nørgaard

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
(a)

11:08 AM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Erik van Rooyen

Quade Cummins

11:08 AM
EST		10

Sam Ryder

Lanto Griffin

Jake Knapp

11:19 AM
EST		1

Aaron Baddeley

Greyson Sigg

Hayden Springer

11:19 AM
EST		10

Matteo Manassero

Max McGreevy

Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM
EST		1

Taylor Montgomery

Blades Brown

Joe Highsmith

11:30 AM
EST		10

Frankie Capan III

Thriston Lawrence

Victor Perez

11:41 AM
EST		1

Chandler Phillips

Noah Goodwin

John Pak

11:41 AM
EST		10

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Ben Kohles

11:52 AM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Harry Hall

Michael Kim

11:52 AM
EST		10

Kevin Yu

Peter Malnati

Vincent Norrman

12:03 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

12:03 PM
EST		10

Emiliano Grillo

Mason Andersen

Matt McCarty

12:14 PM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

Nicolai Højgaard

Joel Dahmen

12:14 PM
EST		10

Jonathan Byrd

David Lipsky

Santiago de la Fuente

12:25 PM
EST		1

Alejandro Tosti

Isaiah Salinda

Justin Hastings
(a)

12:25 PM
EST		10

Scott Piercy

Antoine Rozner

Fred Biondi

12:36 PM
EST		1

Alex Smalley

Aaron Rai

Ben Griffin

12:36 PM
EST		10

Riley Lewis

C.T. Pan

Thomas Rosenmueller

12:47 PM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Brian Campbell

Stephan Jaeger

12:47 PM
EST		10

Karl Vilips

Harry Higgs