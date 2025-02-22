Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Tee times and how to watch the final round
The PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld concludes Sunday, with Aldrich Potgieter leading by one shot over Brian Campbell.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the final round in Vallarta, Mexico (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Ben Martin
Kris Ventura
|10:35 AM
EST
|10
Francesco Molinari
Jesper Svensson
Chan Kim
|10:46 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Ricky Castillo
Andrew Putnam
|10:46 AM
EST
|10
Taylor Moore
Danny Walker
Rafael Campos
|10:57 AM
EST
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Henrik Norlander
Jeremy Paul
|10:57 AM
EST
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Niklas Nørgaard
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|11:08 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Erik van Rooyen
Quade Cummins
|11:08 AM
EST
|10
Sam Ryder
Lanto Griffin
Jake Knapp
|11:19 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Greyson Sigg
Hayden Springer
|11:19 AM
EST
|10
Matteo Manassero
Max McGreevy
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Blades Brown
Joe Highsmith
|11:30 AM
EST
|10
Frankie Capan III
Thriston Lawrence
Victor Perez
|11:41 AM
EST
|1
Chandler Phillips
Noah Goodwin
John Pak
|11:41 AM
EST
|10
Adam Svensson
Chad Ramey
Ben Kohles
|11:52 AM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Harry Hall
Michael Kim
|11:52 AM
EST
|10
Kevin Yu
Peter Malnati
Vincent Norrman
|12:03 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
|12:03 PM
EST
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Mason Andersen
Matt McCarty
|12:14 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Nicolai Højgaard
Joel Dahmen
|12:14 PM
EST
|10
Jonathan Byrd
David Lipsky
Santiago de la Fuente
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Isaiah Salinda
Justin Hastings
|12:25 PM
EST
|10
Scott Piercy
Antoine Rozner
Fred Biondi
|12:36 PM
EST
|1
Alex Smalley
Aaron Rai
Ben Griffin
|12:36 PM
EST
|10
Riley Lewis
C.T. Pan
Thomas Rosenmueller
|12:47 PM
EST
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Brian Campbell
Stephan Jaeger
|12:47 PM
EST
|10
Karl Vilips
Harry Higgs