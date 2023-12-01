 Skip navigation
Nick Taylor’s historic eagle now part of 2024 RBC Canadian Open logo

  
Published December 1, 2023 04:09 PM
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 11: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates after making an eagle putt on the 4th playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Getty Images

OAKVILLE, Ontario — Nick Taylor’s epic eagle putt to win the RBC Canadian Open is now being commemorated in the tournament logo for next year.

Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open in June when he holed a 72-foot putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth hole of a playoff at Oakdale Golf and Country Club near Toronto.

The logo features a golfer swinging a club for the “i” in Canadian. For next year, that will be replaced by a silhouette of Taylor flipping his putter in the air when he made the putt.

The 2024 tournament will be at Hamilton Golf and Country Club near the town of Ancaster, which is known for its Great Pumpkin Stroll. It was at this year’s event that Brendan Peters, the manager of design for Golf Canada, created a pumpkin the shape of a golf ball with Taylor’s silhouette in the Canadian Open logo.

Golf Canada decided to go one step further.

“It brings energy to the logo, giving it a different flavor,” said Tim McLaughlin, Golf Canada’s chief marketing officer. “But also, what an amazing way for us to pay tribute to one of the most special moments in RBC Canadian Open history, and an iconic moment in Canadian sport.”