Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Haotong Li player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Haotong Li

Age : 30

: 30 Country : China

: China Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins : 4

: 4 Majors: 0

2025 Highlights

Li made three official PGA Tour starts which included two co-sanctioned events, the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship. He tied for fourth at Royal Portrush, one of five top-4 finishes on the DP World Tour schedule. Li won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February.

Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Li, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition. The stats are reflective of his performance on the DPWT.

2025 DP World Tour stats (OGCG rank)