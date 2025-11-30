Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Rory McIlroy player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Rory McIlroy

Age : 36

: 36 Country : Northern Ireland

: Northern Ireland Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins : 40

: 40 Majors: 5 (2011 U.S. Open; 2012, 2014 PGA Championship; 2014 Open Championship; 2025 Masters)



2025 Highlights

McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters Tournament in a playoff over Justin Rose. That was the headline on a marquee that could have showcased any of his other victories: the signature event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour flagship Players Championship, a national title at the Irish Open, a road win in the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at McIlroy, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)