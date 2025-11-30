Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Scottie Scheffler player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Scottie Scheffler

Age : 29

: 29 Country : United States

: United States Career PGA Tour wins : 19

: 19 Majors: 4 (2022, 2024 Masters; 2025 PGA Championship; 2025 Open Championship)

2025 Highlights

Slowed by an injury to start the season, Scheffler returned to his dominant self by late spring. He won six times on the PGA Tour in his final 12 starts, including the PGA Championship and The Open, bringing him one U.S. Open title away from completing the career Grand Slam. He also captured his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Dallas, the Memorial Tournament (signature event) and BMW Championship (playoff event).

Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Scheffler, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)