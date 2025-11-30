Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Shane Lowry player profile

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/2cef2f2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ffb%2F0b%2F3e61616c4b889fcb521b2aecc29e%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2234454398
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Donald player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e578b24/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4507x2535+0+235/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb2%2Fc1%2F47956aab4fadb5a773d2036559cf%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2246922573
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Haotong Li player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/8e450e6/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4006x2253+0+209/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2Fe9%2Fda2488f5435f8dd1d559aca92776%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26462500
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Rory McIlroy player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/2cef2f2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ffb%2F0b%2F3e61616c4b889fcb521b2aecc29e%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2234454398
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Donald player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e578b24/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4507x2535+0+235/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb2%2Fc1%2F47956aab4fadb5a773d2036559cf%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2246922573
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Haotong Li player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/8e450e6/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4006x2253+0+209/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2Fe9%2Fda2488f5435f8dd1d559aca92776%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26462500
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Rory McIlroy player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Shane Lowry player profile

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 30, 2025 09:52 AM
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
September 28, 2025 05:28 PM
Watch the thrilling moment where Ireland native Shane Lowry retains the Ryder Cup for Team Europe at Bethpage Black, hitting a six-foot putt and winning half a point against Russell Henley to prevent a historic collapse.

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Shane Lowry

  • Age: 38
  • Country: Ireland
  • Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins: 7
  • Majors: 1 (2019 Open Championship)

2025 Highlights

Lowry played 20 PGA Tour events and six events exclusively on the DP World Tour this year. His best results came in a runner-up finish to McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a tie for second in the Truist Championship, a PGA Tour signature event. His most memorable moment came in the Ryder Cup, where he made a 6-foot putt on the final hole of his singles match to allow Europe to retain possession.

Optum_Golf_Channel_Games_1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Lowry, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)

  • Driving distance: 298.1 yards (7)
  • Driving accuracy: 63.01% (2)
  • Greens in regulation: 67.06% (5)
  • Proximity to the hole: 34'11 (2)
  • Scrambling: 62.17% (4)
  • Sand saves: 56.73% (5)
  • Putting >25 feet: 5.41% (6)
  • Putting 10 feet: 32.65% (6)