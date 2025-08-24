Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey

East Lake’s par-4 first hole has played as the toughest all week at this Tour Championship.

So, when Scottie Scheffler pumped his opening drive on Sunday afternoon under the left boundary fence and out of bounds, it appeared as if the world No. 1 was headed toward a big number.

Think again.

Scheffler reloaded and found the fairway with a 300-yard poke, though he still had 202 yards to the hole at the 499-yard, converted par-5. Scheffler then struck a beautiful fourth shot that landed a few yards short of the hole before finishing pin high and 3 feet right of the cup.

Shot 1: Out of bounds

Shot 4: 202 yds to 2 ft



Scottie Scheffler is relatable until he's not. pic.twitter.com/eLLOLnaEYQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2025

There were just 12 birdies recorded at No. 1 through all but Sunday’s final three twosomes.

Scheffler rolled in the bogey putt for a second-ball birdie. He dropped only to 11 under, five back of the leaders.