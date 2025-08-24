Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey

  
Published August 24, 2025 01:55 PM

East Lake’s par-4 first hole has played as the toughest all week at this Tour Championship.

So, when Scottie Scheffler pumped his opening drive on Sunday afternoon under the left boundary fence and out of bounds, it appeared as if the world No. 1 was headed toward a big number.

Think again.

Scheffler reloaded and found the fairway with a 300-yard poke, though he still had 202 yards to the hole at the 499-yard, converted par-5. Scheffler then struck a beautiful fourth shot that landed a few yards short of the hole before finishing pin high and 3 feet right of the cup.

There were just 12 birdies recorded at No. 1 through all but Sunday’s final three twosomes.

Scheffler rolled in the bogey putt for a second-ball birdie. He dropped only to 11 under, five back of the leaders.