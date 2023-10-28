PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t from 12 first-stage sites

Play at the final four of 13 total first-stage sites for PGA Tour Q-School wrapped up on Friday.

Among the notables who will be playing on: Turk Pettit, who has apparently been cleared to play in PGA Tour-sanctioned events following his participation in LIV’s inaugural season last year; golf YouTuber George Bryan, the brother of PGA Tour winner Wes Bryan; and Ryan Ruffels, the former Aussie prodigy who has battled injuries in recent years.

Those advancing will compete in one of five second-stage events, which will take place either Nov. 14-17 or Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Final stage, where PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the top five players and ties, is scheduled for Dec. 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

For complete results from Q-School, click here.

Here is a site-by-site recap of each first-stage site:

Montgomery, Texas

Walden on Lake Conroe, Oct. 24-27

Medalists: Jhared Hack and Sam Fidone (-16)

Also advancing to second stage: Will Holcomb (-15), an alum of Sam Houston State who once played a semester on a casted, broken foot that he injured on his wedding night. … Hugo Townsend (-13), a Swede who played college golf at Boise State and then Ole Miss, and who once had Brendan Quinn of The Athletic caddie for him at an U.S. Amateur. … Trey Winstead (-13), son of former LSU coach Chuck Winstead, who abruptly retired a few weeks ago for health reasons. … Turk Pettit (-10), the 2021 NCAA individual champion and former LIV player who has apparently been cleared to compete again in PGA Tour-sanctioned events. … Mark Baldwin (-9), who impressively advanced while having to carry Monday Q Info’s Ryan French, who was on the bag. … Grant Hirschman (-8), a member of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA Championship team. … Aman Gupta (-7), a former standout at Oklahoma State.

Failed to advance: Brett White (-2), former KFT player who seven years ago nearly died from a brain infection and recently made his first PGA Tour cut. … Kaito Onishi (WD), who earned his KFT card at final stage last year and who turned pro mid-semester out of USC three springs ago and later, in his pro debut, had to withdraw while contending in a Japan Tour event because he violated COVID-19 quarantine laws.

Abilene, Texas

Abilene CC, Oct. 24-27

Medalist: Dylan Healey (-20), who closed in 7-under 65

Also advancing to second stage: Sam Murphy (-12), a frequent practice partner of Sam Burns at their home club of Squire Creek. … Noah Goodwin (-11), the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur champ who starred at SMU but had to withdraw from final stage last year because of illness. … Brad Marek (-10), the club pro from the Bay Area who made the cut at the 2021 PGA. … Cooper Dossey (-10), the former Baylor All-American also made the cut by a shot despite a closing 75.

Failed to advance: Gavin Hall (-9), a former stud junior who played college golf at Texas. … Andy Pope (-8), a KFT (117 starts) and mini-tour veteran. … Nick Cantlay (-2), younger brother of Ryder Cupper Patrick Cantlay. … Austin Lemieux (-1), son of NHL legend Mario Lemieux.

Semmes, Alabama

Magnolia Grove (Crossing), Oct. 24-27

Medalist: James Nicholas (-23), a pre-med grad of Yale in 2019

Also advancing to second stage: Julian Perico (-21), the recent Arkansas grad who won a ton of smaller pro events back in his native Peru this past summer. … Danny Walker (-15), the Virginia product who medaled at final stage in 2018. … Brett Stegmaier (-15), a 40-year-old Florida alum who played three seasons on the PGA Tour and most notably was runner-up at the 2015 Shriners. … Spencer Ralston (-14), a former All-American at Georgia. … Jackson Wedgeworth (-14), carded five back-nine birdies to advance by a shot – can’t confirm if he did so with all wedges.

Failed to advance: S.M. Lee (-13), the only player to miss by a shot and was a former AJGA standout who signed with Dalton State, where he’d go on to win the NAIA’s Jack Nicklaus Award. … Brandon Pierce (-7), a member of LSU’s 2015 NCAA title squad. … James Leow (-7), who served his mandatory national service in Singapore and later played some key tournaments for Arizona State. … Dominic Bozzelli (-6), who has played in 96 career PGA Tour events. … Jon Mayer (+2), he couldn’t stop this bogey train as gravity was working against him.

Bermuda Run, North Carolina

Bermuda Run CC (East), Oct. 24-27

Medalist: Tom Forster (-17)

Also advancing to second stage: George Bryan (-8), a popular YouTuber who played at South Carolina and the brother of Wes Bryan. … Benjamin Shipp (-7), who played college golf at North Carolina State and was diagnosed with Tourette’s at age 15. … Cody Proveaux (-4), the 2011 Rolex AJGA Junior Player of the Year who a few seasons ago was the assistant golf coach at Middle Tennessee.

Failed to advance: Caleb Proveaux (-3), the younger brother of Cody who competed at South Carolina. … Rylee Reinertson (-2), a member of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA Championship team and who suffers from severe hearing loss. … Jacob Bergeron (-2), who was a former standout at LSU before turning pro early in 2018. … Derek Castillo (+1), older brother of recent Florida star and KFT player Ricky Castillo. … Derek Bard (+6), the runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau in the 2015 U.S. Amateur. … Patrick Sullivan (+9), who back in 2018 narrowly missed out on his KFT card at final stage after putting a ball into the water on his back nine.

Murrieta, California

Bear Creek GC, Oct. 17-20

Medalists: Adam Navigato and Riley Elmes (-14)

Also advancing to second stage: Andrew Yun (-13), Stanford product who made 22 starts on PGA Tour in 2017-28 and owns three career KFT runners-up. … Jared Sawada (-12), a Hawaii-Mãnoa alum who closed in 8-under 64. … Tain Lee (-9), the 2010 NCAA D-III individual champ will play off a medical next year on the KFT. … Michael Feagles (-9), former All-American from Illinois who is the nephew of former NFL punter Jeff Feagles. … Morgan DeNeen (-5), played three years of club golf in the PGM program at Coastal Carolina before being called up to varsity and then winning the Sun Belt individual title in 2018.

Failed to advance: Alex Lee (-4), played last seven holes in 6 over to miss by a shot. … RJ Manke (-4), played his college golf at Pepperdine and Washington, and his former Waves teammates Josh McCarthy (-1). … Anthony Paolucci (+9), former can’t-miss prep standout who, now 31, has played just two PGA Tour events as a pro – and none since 2017.

Lake Worth, Florida

The Falls Club, Oct. 17-20

Medalist: Jimmy Hervol (-23)

Also advancing to second stage: Shunyat Hak (-19), a former No. 1 junior who signed with Georgia Tech in 2012 as the No. 29 amateur in the world but spent just one season with the Yellow Jackets. … Dylan Meyer (-12), former All-American at Illinois. … Kristoffer Ventura (-12), played on that Oklahoma State team that won the 2018 NCAA Championship and has been a PGA Tour card holder before. … Matt Hill (-12), won the 2009 NCAA individual title while at North Carolina State to tie Tiger Woods for the most wins in a D-I season with eight. … Bo Hoag (-11), the reigning final-stage medalist made just eight of 21 cuts on the KFT this past season. … Cal Hoskins (-11), the 20-year-old turned pro this year after just one freshman start at Indiana (T-6 at Purdue Fall Invite) and he closed in 10-under 61 to advance by a shot.

Failed to advance: Albin Choi (-6), another North Carolina State star who reignited his playing career after a brief stint caddying for friend Sungjae Im a few years ago. … Rodolfo Cazaubón (-6), teammates with Carlos Ortiz at North Texas. … Jack Sparrow (-5), the Captain played his college golf at Indiana. … The real OBJ, Olin Browne Jr. (+1). … Clancy Waugh (+3), son of PGA CEO Seth Waugh.

Madison, Mississippi

Lake Caroline, Oct. 17-20

Medalist: Zander Wilson (-23), the Scottsdale resident capped his week in 10-under 60

Also advancing to second stage: Austen Truslow (-15), the former junior standout who left Virginia early and has since played on a variety of developmental tours and suffered from a multitude of injuries before qualifying for the U.S. Open this past summer. … Van Holmgren (-12), not Mike’s son but at 6-foot-8 the Florida Gulf Coast alum could play football. … Matias Dominguez (-12), who won the inaugural Latin America Amateur in 2015.

Failed to advance: Graysen Huff (-10), the Auburn alum missed by a shot after closing in double bogey-bogey. … Harry Ellis (-10), the 2017 British Amateur champion who played his college golf at Florida State. … Matt Nagy (-8), not the Chiefs offensive coordinator but rather the Kennesaw State alum who turned pro in 2012. … Garrett Barber (-5), an LSU product who won the prestigious Jones Cup a few years ago. … Michael Visacki (-4), the former viral sensation who missed by two shots at final stage two years ago and has made just eight KFT starts the past two seasons.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

UNM Championship Course, Oct. 17-20

Medalist: Matthew Walker (-14)

Also advancing to second stage: Spencer Tibbits (-11), an Oregon State alum playing as an amateur. … Corey Pereira (-8), the Washington product who qualified for this past summer’s U.S. Open while helping his girlfriend, Leah, battle cancer (she was in remission for five months before announcing two days ago that her cancer had returned). … Jared du Toit (-7), a Canadian who was Jon Rahm’s teammate at Arizona State. … Ryan Ruffels (-4), the former Aussie prodigy who for a moment looked to be on his way to a PGA Tour card during the 2020-21 KFT season but lost his KFT card after 2022 and has since battled a serious back injury. … John Oda (-3), an UNLV alum who led for portions of the KFT’s opening two Bahamas events in 2019 before finishing T-4 in each; he didn’t earn his PGA Tour card that year and lost his KFT card after the super season in 2021.

Failed to advance: James Hart du Preez (-2), the 6-foot-9 bomber from South Africa. … Charlie Saxon (-1), an Oklahoma alum who closed in 4-over 75 to miss by two. … Hunter Wolcott (+4), the former Tennessee standout and son of Bob Wolcott, who made 168 career starts on the PGA Tour.

Rockwall, Texas

Rockwall GC, Oct. 17-20

Medalist: Luke Long (-21), who played college golf at Houston and Arkansas

Also advancing to second stage: Matthis Besard (-14), the Belgian played his final year of college golf at Illinois last season. … Dawson Armstrong (-10), KFT veteran who played collegiately at Lipscomb. … George Cunningham (-7), the Arizona product who has two thirds on the KFT in 2020-21 before losing his card after the 2022 season. … Pepperdine products Joey Vrzich (-4) and Fred Wedel (-4). … Theo Humphrey (-4), a former Vanderbilt standout who lost his KFT card prior to last season.

Failed to advance: SEC alums Conrad Shindler (Texas A&M) and Matt Gilchrest (Auburn) each bogeyed the last hole to miss by a shot at 3 under. … Cameron Sisk (-2), a former All-American at Arizona State.

Maricopa, Arizona

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Oct. 10-13

Medalists: Tanner Gore and Jonathan De Los Reyes (-17)

Also advancing to second stage: Brendon Jelley (-15), who was teammates with Viktor Hovland and Matt Wolff at Oklahoma State. … Angus Flanagan (-11), a Minnesota product who competed in the 2021 Walker Cup. … Jared Nelson (-8), UConn alum fired a closing 7-under 65 to advance. … K.K. Limbhasut (-7), Collin Morikawa’s teammate at Cal.

Failed to advance: Iowa alum Carson Schaake (-6) bogeyed each of his last two holes to miss by a shot. … Ollie Osborne (-4), the 2020 U.S. Amateur runner-up. … Andy Zhang (-4), former SEC individual champion at Florida who recently qualified for the Bermuda Championship.

Orlando, Florida

ChampionsGate GC (International), Oct. 10-13

Medalist: Michael Sweeney (-18), the 27-year-old rapper who was homeless for some time in recent years closed in 8-under 64

Also advancing to second stage: Taylor Funk (-17), son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Fred Funk. … Julian Suri (-13), a 32-year-old DP World Tour winner in 2017 who notched two top-30s in majors in 2018. … Jimmy Jones (-12), South Florida alum and son of late LPGA player Dawn Coe-Jones. … Garett Reband (-12), recent All-American at Oklahoma and PGA Tour University graduate. … Braden Thornberry (-11), the 2017 NCAA individual champion out of Ole Miss who is the last remaining member of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team who has yet to secure a PGA Tour card. … Kyle Wilshire (-11), UCF product who in the past worked as a trash porter for an apartment complex. … Marcus Byrd (-10), four-time winner on APGA Tour this year. … Liberty products Jonathan Yaun (-10) and Mickey DeMorat (-10), the latter of whom is comedian Daniel Tosh’s nephew. … Luis Gagne (-9), LSU alum closed in 66 to advance by a shot. … Willie Mack III (-9), mini-tour legend looking to at least re-earn KFT card.

Failed to advance: Charlie Reiter (-8), long-hitting San Diego and former USC player. … Jay Card (-6), opera singer finished with a 77. … Chase Johnson (-5), Kent State alum had been playing well on APGA. … Patrick Martin (-4), former All-American at Vanderbilt.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Wilderness Ridge CC, Oct. 10-13

Medalist: Alex Scott (-14), Grand Valley State product shot 9-under 62 in second round

Also advancing to second stage: Tripp Kinney (-10), Iowa State alum closed in 76 but it didn’t matter. … Harrison Ott (-5), Vanderbilt grad who last year Monday-qualified for a Canada event with rental clubs and a borrowed Coors Light polo. … Davis Bryant (-4), a Colorado State product who was born 14 weeks premature, and his former college teammate A.J. Ott (-4).

Failed to advance: Clay Feagler (-2), member of Pepperdine’s 2021 NCAA Championship team. … Cole Hammer (-1), former Texas star missed by two shots. … Tyler Copp (-1), brother of NHL player Andrew Copp. … Gunn Yang (+1), the 2014 U.S. Amateur champion. … Ethan Marcus (WD), brother of former Golf Channel and PGA Tour employee Ari Marcus.

Muskogee, Oklahoma

Muskogee GC, Oct. 10-13

Medalist: Luis Garza (-10), Arkansas product who played sparingly for the Razorbacks and recently has competed mostly in Mexico and Latin America

Also advancing to second stage: Former Arkansas teammates Wil Gibson (-9) and Tyson Reeder (-9). … Alex Schaake, the Iowa alum who qualified for last summer’s U.S. Open via an eight-hole playoff. … Blaine Hale, member of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA Championship team and creator of the Burly Boys™. … Will Grimmer (-2), who shot 59 to win the 2013 North and South Junior and made the cut at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Failed to advance: Xinjun Zhang (E), who won the KFT’s regular-season points race in 2019. … Jonathan Brightwell (+3), former All-American at Oklahoma who played four years at UNC-Greensboro as well. … Thomas Lehman (+6), son of 1996 Open champ Tom Lehman. … Philip Barbaree (+10), the 2015 U.S. Junior champ who played college golf at LSU.

