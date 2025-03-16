 Skip navigation
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship

  
Published March 16, 2025 01:26 PM

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Final-round play at The Players Championship was suspended at 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday as a line of thunderstorms – as expected – moved through the area.

Tee times were already moved up about three hours in anticipation of the storms. Players were sent off split tees and threesomes.

Rory McIlroy, the 2019 Players champion, had moved into the solo lead, at 12 under par through 11 holes, when the horn sounded. He was 4 under for the day.

McIlroy had a one-shot lead over 54-hole leader J.J. Spaun (through 10 holes). Another shot back was Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker and Tom Hoge, who had the best round of the day going, 6 under through 17, when play was suspended.

Sunset is at 7:35 p.m. Sunday.