Play suspended in second round of Texas Children’s Houston Open

  
Published March 28, 2025 04:03 PM

Play was suspended at 4:01 p.m. EDT in Round 2 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open because of “a dangerous weather situation (thunderstorms in the area),” the PGA Tour stated.

The morning wave was able to complete play Friday at Memorial Park Golf Course, with Scottie Scheffler tying the course record (62) and grabbing the clubhouse lead at 11 under.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was through seven holes of his second round when play was stopped. He was 1 under for the day and for the tournament, with the projected cut line at 2 under.

Tournament updates will be added as made available by the Tour.