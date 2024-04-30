 Skip navigation
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Dover
AT&T Byron Nelson - Final Round
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_dps_roberthorryconvo_240430.jpg
Horry: LAL should ‘run it back’ with current team
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Dover
AT&T Byron Nelson - Final Round
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout from $9.5 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_dps_roberthorryconvo_240430.jpg
Horry: LAL should ‘run it back’ with current team
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Podcast: How a cellphone ban, other changes helped Texas win Big 12 title

  
Published April 30, 2024 12:17 PM

In this special episode of College Golf Talk, Brentley Romine catches up with Texas head coach John Fields, who first talks about how his Longhorns have responded to several new rules this spring (phone bans, more workouts, etc.) to win Big 12s and enter the NCAA Austin Regional with lots of momentum.

They then pivot to some regional memories before shifting to the upcoming NCAA Championship at La Costa. Fields, who has been instrumental in getting the NCAAs to La Costa, breaks down the golf course and his big plans for a potential Omaha of college golf.

Finally, Fields tells the story of when he first watched Scottie Scheffler hit a golf ball, plus the pivotal moment early in Scheffler’s college career that helped mold him into the champion we see today.

This one was a good one!