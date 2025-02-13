 Skip navigation
Podcast: How Cohen Trolio became college golf’s best comeback story

  
Published February 13, 2025 04:16 PM

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Burko joins Brentley from the road ahead of a big A-10 women’s hoops matchup to break down some of the top results in college golf, from Big Tom Morrison’s win at the Amer Ari to the Stanford women staying dominant to a wild – and flu-filled – Puerto Rico Classic, where Purdue got its biggest win of the Andrew Sapp era.

The episode is capped with an in-depth interview with Ole Miss junior Cohen Trolio, who transferred from LSU last summer and has returned to being a relevant name in elite amateur golf. Trolio talks about past struggles and expectations, what he’s learned, and what it will take to not only win an NCAA title but for him to make the PGA Tour one day.