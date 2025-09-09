Procore practice rounds and groupings offer U.S. Ryder Cup insight

NAPA, Calif. – The sign of any good Ryder Cup captain is not leaving anything to chance, and Keegan Bradley is off to a solid start.

Bradley, who is not playing this week’s Procore Championship but was an early fixture on the range at Silverado Resort on Tuesday as his team makes its final preparations for this year’s matches, orchestrated many of the Day 1 practice pairings — and it is not a coincidence they look much like the groupings for Rounds 1 and 2.

Harris English, Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson (one of Bradley’s vice captains) played their practice rounds together Tuesday and will also be grouped for the first and second rounds.

Procore Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times featuring U.S. Ryder Cup groups U.S. Ryder Cup players are grouped together in the opening round of this week’s PGA Tour event, the Procore Championship.

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun also played nine holes on Tuesday and will be in the same threesome for the first two rounds at the PGA Tour’s fall opener.

Justin Thomas and Cameron Young played early Tuesday and will join Ben Griffin on Thursday and Friday; while Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland (vice captain) will be grouped.

Ten of the 12 players on this year’s U.S. team are playing the Procore Championship with only Xander Schauffele, who is at home with his wife in South Florida following the birth of the couple’s first child, and Bryson DeChambeau, who isn’t qualified to play the Tour event as a member of LIV Golf, not in the field.