Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis empty track.JPG
St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup game plan begins to take shape in Napa
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State

Procore practice rounds and groupings offer U.S. Ryder Cup insight

  
Published September 9, 2025 07:26 PM
Procore Champ. 'feels like a combine' for Team USA
September 9, 2025 04:10 PM
Rex Hoggard reports ahead of the Procore Championship for insight into the pairings for those teeing it up for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and why this event feels like a "combine" for Bethpage Black.

NAPA, Calif. – The sign of any good Ryder Cup captain is not leaving anything to chance, and Keegan Bradley is off to a solid start.

Bradley, who is not playing this week’s Procore Championship but was an early fixture on the range at Silverado Resort on Tuesday as his team makes its final preparations for this year’s matches, orchestrated many of the Day 1 practice pairings — and it is not a coincidence they look much like the groupings for Rounds 1 and 2.

Harris English, Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson (one of Bradley’s vice captains) played their practice rounds together Tuesday and will also be grouped for the first and second rounds.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times featuring U.S. Ryder Cup groups
U.S. Ryder Cup players are grouped together in the opening round of this week’s PGA Tour event, the Procore Championship.

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun also played nine holes on Tuesday and will be in the same threesome for the first two rounds at the PGA Tour’s fall opener.

Justin Thomas and Cameron Young played early Tuesday and will join Ben Griffin on Thursday and Friday; while Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland (vice captain) will be grouped.

Ten of the 12 players on this year’s U.S. team are playing the Procore Championship with only Xander Schauffele, who is at home with his wife in South Florida following the birth of the couple’s first child, and Bryson DeChambeau, who isn’t qualified to play the Tour event as a member of LIV Golf, not in the field.