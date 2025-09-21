 Skip navigation
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Purdue v Notre Dame
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Purdue v Notre Dame
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

  
Published September 20, 2025 09:23 PM
Nelly seeking 'consistency', Lewis' irons heat up
September 19, 2025 10:01 PM
The Golf Central Crew unpack Nelly Korda's opening round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before explaining how reduced accuracy and weekend struggles could account for her remaining winless in the 2025 season.

ROGERS, Ark. — Heavy rain and dangerous weather led the LPGA Tour to shut down the second round Saturday of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before everyone even started, leading to uncertainty over how much of the event can be completed.

Already the shortest tournament on the schedule — 54 holes — players could be in for a long day or a lot more waiting.

Because of the rain, no one completed more than three holes. The LPGA said it would determine Sunday morning if Pinnacle Country Club was playable, and then the second round would resume at 7:10 a.m. CDT.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu were tied for the lead at 8 under par. Alison Lee, in her third tournament since returning from giving birth to a son in late April, had a birdie and joined them at 8 under before play was stopped.

The LPGA said it would determine before the second round resumes whether the tournament will be 36 holes or it will try to get in all 54 holes. The LPGA is off next week.

Golf Channel coverage is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT.

Stacy Lewis had the lowest score at the inaugural tournament in 2007 when she was an amateur, but rain cut that short to 18 holes and it was not considered official.