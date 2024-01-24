 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_cantlayint_240124.jpg
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_cantlayint_240124.jpg
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Adrian Meronk joining LIV Golf; Tyrrell Hatton may as well

  
Published January 24, 2024 06:17 PM

Adrian Meronk’s rookie season on the PGA Tour may be ending before it begins.

Meronk is leaving the Tour for LIV Golf and will compete in next week’s season-opening event in Mexico, Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig reported Wednesday. The story was first reported by The Times of London.

Meronk, 30, earned his PGA Tour card by finishing among the top 10 in last year’s DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking. The four-time DPWT winner finished second to Rory McIlroy at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Ranked 39th in the world, Meronk was scheduled to make his PGA Tour season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open but withdrew prior to the start of Wednesday’s first round. A source close to the situation told Golf Channel that the WD was because of illness after traveling from the Middle East to San Diego, California, and not LIV-related. The source would not comment on Meronk’s tour status.

According to the Sports Illustrated report, Meronk would join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks team. The story also stated that Tyrrell Hatton, who last week in Dubai said he was staying on the PGA Tour, was close to a LIV deal to join Jon Rahm’s team, but that nothing was confirmed.

Hatton was announced earlier on Wednesday to be in the field for the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 8-11, the week of LIV Golf’s second event in Las Vegas.