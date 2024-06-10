Rex & Lav podcast: Pinehurst the perfect fit for Scottie Scheffler?
Published June 9, 2024 08:55 PM
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
Scottie Scheffler has won nearly every big event this season. Will he add the U.S. Open to his impressive resume?
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Pinehurst No. 2 is the perfect fit for the world’s No. 1, coming off his Memorial Tournament triumph.
They also weigh in on the Tour’s negotiations with the Saudi PIF and more bad news for Jon Rahm ahead of the season’s third major.
- 0:00: Scottie Scheffler posts win No. 5 of the season
- 08:00: Why he’s (easily) the man to beat at Pinehurst
- 13:30: Takeaways from first in-person meeting with Tour and Saudi PIF
- 23:00: How will Scheffler’s run be remembered in this era of division?
- 26:00: More bad news for Jon Rahm ahead of the year’s third major
- 29:00: Thoughts looking ahead to the first few days of U.S. Open week