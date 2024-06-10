Rex & Lav podcast: Pinehurst the perfect fit for Scottie Scheffler?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Kyle Busch’s Cup winless drought now longest of his career, but he moves closer to playoff spot
AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Kyle Busch’s Cup winless drought now longest of his career, but he moves closer to playoff spot
AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav podcast: Pinehurst the perfect fit for Scottie Scheffler?

  
Published June 9, 2024 08:55 PM
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
June 9, 2024 06:34 PM
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.

Scottie Scheffler has won nearly every big event this season. Will he add the U.S. Open to his impressive resume?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Pinehurst No. 2 is the perfect fit for the world’s No. 1, coming off his Memorial Tournament triumph.

They also weigh in on the Tour’s negotiations with the Saudi PIF and more bad news for Jon Rahm ahead of the season’s third major.

  • 0:00: Scottie Scheffler posts win No. 5 of the season
  • 08:00: Why he’s (easily) the man to beat at Pinehurst
  • 13:30: Takeaways from first in-person meeting with Tour and Saudi PIF
  • 23:00: How will Scheffler’s run be remembered in this era of division?
  • 26:00: More bad news for Jon Rahm ahead of the year’s third major
  • 29:00: Thoughts looking ahead to the first few days of U.S. Open week