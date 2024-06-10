Rex & Lav podcast: Pinehurst the perfect fit for Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler has won nearly every big event this season. Will he add the U.S. Open to his impressive resume?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Pinehurst No. 2 is the perfect fit for the world’s No. 1, coming off his Memorial Tournament triumph.

They also weigh in on the Tour’s negotiations with the Saudi PIF and more bad news for Jon Rahm ahead of the season’s third major.