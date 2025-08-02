Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list

The field for next week’s playoff opener in Memphis will have one fewer competitor than expected.

Rory McIlroy will not play.

The PGA Tour released Friday the commitment list for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is reserved for the top 70 players in points following the Wyndham Championship. McIlroy currently ranks second in the FedExCup, so he’s mathematically clinched his position in the 30-man Tour Championship, let alone the 50-man BMW Championship.

With McIlroy’s omission, 69 players will compete at TPC Southwind starting on Thursday. There are no alternates for playoff events. The final few spots will be finalized after the Wyndham, with the expectation of a couple players moving in and out of the top 70.

McIlroy finished second-to-last at last year’s playoff opener in Memphis, which came after his T-3 the previous season.

This will be the fourth notable tournament McIlroy has skipped this season, following signature events The Sentry, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament.

Despite having not teed it up since The Open and logging just 14 starts this season, McIlroy is set to collect $10 million on Sunday evening, $6 million via the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and another $4 million from the restructured FedExCup bonus payout.