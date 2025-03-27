Rory McIlroy’s opening round in Houston as blah as the weather

It rained for the better part of Rory McIlroy’s opening round in the Texas Children’s Houston Open. It was an overcast, soggy and dreary Thursday morning at Memorial Park Golf Course — a pretty good representation of McIlroy’s scoring as well.

With preferred lies in place, McIlroy made two birdies, two bogeys and shot even-par 70 in his final start before the Masters Tournament in two weeks.

McIlroy said prior to the start of play that he spent the week following his Players Championship triumph trying “to poke holes” in the parts of his game with which he wasn’t overly pleased.

Thursday, he hit eight of 13 fairways (five par 3s on the course), and 12 of 18 greens in regulation. He gained 0.79 strokes off the tee but lost 1.89 strokes on the green. He was six off the early lead when he signed his card.

McIlroy posted just as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was teeing off. The two will switch tee times on Friday, with McIlroy going off at 2:03 p.m. EDT.