 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin earns 101st World Cup win in last race of challenging season
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Penn hires former Iowa coach McCaffery to lift fallen program back into Ivy contention
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Supercross 2025 Seattle preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin earns 101st World Cup win in last race of challenging season
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Penn hires former Iowa coach McCaffery to lift fallen program back into Ivy contention
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Supercross 2025 Seattle preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy’s opening round in Houston as blah as the weather

  
Published March 27, 2025 02:29 PM

It rained for the better part of Rory McIlroy’s opening round in the Texas Children’s Houston Open. It was an overcast, soggy and dreary Thursday morning at Memorial Park Golf Course — a pretty good representation of McIlroy’s scoring as well.

With preferred lies in place, McIlroy made two birdies, two bogeys and shot even-par 70 in his final start before the Masters Tournament in two weeks.

McIlroy said prior to the start of play that he spent the week following his Players Championship triumph trying “to poke holes” in the parts of his game with which he wasn’t overly pleased.

Thursday, he hit eight of 13 fairways (five par 3s on the course), and 12 of 18 greens in regulation. He gained 0.79 strokes off the tee but lost 1.89 strokes on the green. He was six off the early lead when he signed his card.

McIlroy posted just as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was teeing off. The two will switch tee times on Friday, with McIlroy going off at 2:03 p.m. EDT.