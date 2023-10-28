 Skip navigation
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship

  
Published October 28, 2023 07:14 AM
Maybank Championship - Round Three

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 28: Rose Zhang of the United States walks off the tee on hole 16 during the third round of the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club on October 28, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Jason Butler/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LUMPUR, Malaysia — Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The American had an 18-under total of 198 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

“I just feel like being able to have this opportunity to come into the final round with a little bit of a lead is really great,” Zhang said. “I think that going forward it’s just making sure I’m having fun, having that game plan.”

Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

It is the third of four LPGA events on the tour’s Asian swing. Minjee Lee of Australia won last week’s stop in South Korea in a playoff and the final tournament is next week’s Toto Classic in Japan.