 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Jarrett Companies joins Justin Allgaier for 2024 Xfinity season
Andretti Global Cadillac logo.png
GM registers to become F1 engine supplier for Andretti Global starting in 2028 season
WTR Andretti Ericsson Button.jpg
Marcus Ericsson, Jenson Button in Rolex 24 at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’
nbc_pft_sutton_231114.jpg
Sutton makes ‘unbelievable effort’ for TD catch
nbc_pft_allenplayingpoorly_231114.jpg
Allen knows Bills played ‘a lot of bad football’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Jarrett Companies joins Justin Allgaier for 2024 Xfinity season
Andretti Global Cadillac logo.png
GM registers to become F1 engine supplier for Andretti Global starting in 2028 season
WTR Andretti Ericsson Button.jpg
Marcus Ericsson, Jenson Button in Rolex 24 at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’
nbc_pft_sutton_231114.jpg
Sutton makes ‘unbelievable effort’ for TD catch
nbc_pft_allenplayingpoorly_231114.jpg
Allen knows Bills played ‘a lot of bad football’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RSM qualifier again finishes in dark; Curtis Thompson grabs last spot under spotlights

  
Published November 14, 2023 10:48 AM

Matt Atkins will play this week’s RSM Classic after Monday qualifying for the St. Simons Island, Georgia, PGA Tour event for the second time in five years.

Both times he’s done so in a playoff that has finished in the dark.

Atkins was one of seven players who shot 5-under 65 Monday at Brunswick Country Club to get into a playoff for the remaining three spots for the Tour’s fall finale. Jacob Solomon, an Auburn alum, punched his ticket in regulation with a 64, leaving Atkins, Rafa Campos, Tommy Gainey, Curtis Thompson, Will Chandler, Ben Silverman, Michael Blair and Ohio State senior Maxwell Moldovan to duke it out in an 8-for-3 playoff.

Back in 2019, Atkins and Luke Guthrie went three extra holes for the last qualifying spot with Atkins making a clinching par putt nearly 40 minutes after sunset as nearby headlights illuminated the ninth green.

This time around tournament organizers had spotlights shipped in for the occasion.

Atkins didn’t need them. Campos birdied the first playoff hole and Atkins the next, as the pair grabbed two of the three available RSM spots. Gainey finished early, too, as he was pulled off the course because he’d gotten into the RSM as an alternate. That left the remaining five players to fight for the final berth – and by this time the spotlights had been turned on.

Three holes later, around 6 p.m. ET, Thompson, the younger brother of LPGA player Lexi Thompson, rolled in a short putt to eliminate Chandler and clinch his first Tour start since this year’s Honda Classic back in February.

Ah, Mondays.