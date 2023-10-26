Rusacks St Andrews: An unmatched experience in golf’s most historic town

Making the drive through the Scottish countryside, you know what awaits.

The Old Course, the history, the town and for those fortunate enough, the Rusacks St Andrews.

It looks different. It feels different. It is different.

Resting a left-to-right 15-footer from the 18th fairway of the most iconic golf course in the world, the Rusacks St Andrews is special, and Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts have created similar awe-inspiring experiences at each of their properties in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There’s Marine North Berwick in North Berwick, Scotland; Marine Troon in Troon, Scotland; Dornoch Station in Dornoch, Scotland; Adelphi Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland; and Slieve Donard in Newcastle, Co Down.

“Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts started in 2019 with our acquisition of Rusacks St. Andrews. We knew immediately that we had the opportunity to build something incredible, and that meant more than just providing exceptional accommodations and amenities in premiere golf destinations. It meant becoming the stewards of these iconic properties, and that is not something we take lightly,” said CEO and founder, Ben Weprin.

Rusacks St Andrews

“Storytelling is at the core of what we do. We believe that the stories of our destinations are just as important as the golf itself. That’s why we make it a priority to share these stories with our guests, through our hotel design, our amenities, and our experiences.”

On your left at Rusacks, you’re greeted by a series of portraits that includes Old Tom Morris, the first of many legends to be encountered on the walls (and ceilings) here.

In the opposite direction are smiling faces eager to get the trip of a lifetime off to a good start.

Pleasantries are exchanged, questions are answered and you’re escorted to your room, where you presumably make a beeline for the balcony.

Overwhelming doesn’t begin to describe the view.

For a lover of golf, it could bring a tear to your eye.

The first and 18th holes of the Old Course blended together, the Swilcan Bridge, the clubhouse of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club that has stood since 1854, the West Sands Beach spilling into the North Sea.

Look closely enough and you can see ghosts of icons grinding over a long putt through the Valley of Sin, which guards the front of the 18th green.

When you can finally convince yourself to come inside, it’s time to settle in to a world-class room and head to dinner at 18 restaurant.

Rusacks St Andrews

18 is a destination rooftop restaurant and bar that allows you to enjoy a steak of your choice, or perhaps a St Andrews lobster fresh from the sea before grabbing your drink and heading outside for a friendly putting contest on the balcony as you enjoy the stunning scenery that unfolds beneath you.

As you’re enjoying your dinner, be sure to look up at the massive portraits that somehow made their way into the 18 and onto the ceiling. You may see Jack Nicklaus, who won two Open Championships mere steps from where you’re standing, looking back down at you.

After dinner, head downstairs and finish an incredible day at the One Under Bar, a charming locale featuring stone walls and ceilings, that makes you feel as if you’ve gone back in time.

The following morning begins at The Bridge, where you’ll enjoy breakfast surrounded by more of Joe Austen’s breathtaking artwork. Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros and many more of golf’s greatest figures line the walls as you enjoy a coffee or tea to start your day.

As you exit the back doors of the hotel no more than a driver and wedge from nearly every golf shop in St Andrews, be sure to turn left and look down. You’ll see the new “walk of fame,” honoring players who have won The Open on these hallowed grounds.

These are just some of the many great experiences awaiting at Rusacks and all Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts properties.