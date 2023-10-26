 Skip navigation
Sandstorm delays play, lightning suspends it at Qatar Masters

  
Published October 26, 2023 09:36 AM

Scott Jamieson and Daniel Hillier share the lead at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, which had its first round suspended due to lightning and after a sandstorm swept through Doha Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

While the morning wave, which included the co-leaders and each of the top 18 players on the leaderboard, was able to finish, but the afternoon groups will return Friday morning with the final groups only through four holes.

The sandstorm rolled in around 1 p.m. local time, halting play temporarily before lightning in the area later forced players off the course for the remainder of the day.

Bob MacIntyre is part of a four-way tie for third at 6 under.