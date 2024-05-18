 Skip navigation
Shane Lowry ties men's major championship record with 62 Saturday at Valhalla

  
Published May 18, 2024 05:14 PM
May 17, 2024 09:30 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from second-round action at the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Shane Lowry had 12 feet for birdie and a new 18-hole scoring record in men’s major championship history. His birdie effort, however, trailed off left, leaving him with a par and a record-tying 62.

Lowry had nine birdies and no bogeys on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It marked the fifth time in men’s major history that a player had shot 62. It was also the second time this week, as Xander Schauffele did so in Round 1 on Thurday.

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open
Here’s a look at every player who has at least shot 63 in a men’s major.

Lowry turned in 6-under 29 to vault up the leaderboard at the 106th PGA Championship. After a stretch of three pars, he made a 37-foot birdie putt at the 13th and a 32-footer for birdie at the 14th.

The Irishman, who won the Zurich Classic with teammate Rory McIlroy a few weeks ago, added another birdie at the 17th to put 61 in his sights.

The final hole at Valhalla is a par 5. Lowry’s tee shot ended in the right rough and his layup in the left rough. He hit his third shot to 12 feet but just missed the history-making effort.

Nonetheless, he entered the clubhouse at 13 under par, one off the lead at the time.