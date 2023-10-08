 Skip navigation
Sunday play washed away at Dunhill Links; third round to be finale on Monday

  
Published October 8, 2023 09:55 AM
Flooding on the 18th green at St Andrews as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 has been abandoned for a second day due to adverse weather conditions. Picture date: Sunday October 8, 2023. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Heavy rain in Scotland caused play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to be abandoned for the day again on Sunday.

It was the second straight day that no play was possible at the European tour event held across three of Scotland’s great courses — Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The third round has been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13-under par ahead of Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira. English pair Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate are two shots further back.