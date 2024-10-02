Susie Maxwell Berning, three-times U.S. Women’s Open champion, dies at 83

Susie Maxwell Berning, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, died Wednesday. She was 83.

The USGA confirmed Maxwell Berning’s death in a release.

“Susie was a true trailblazer from the moment she picked up a golf club,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan. “When I reflect on the incredibly short list of golfers – male or female – who have claimed three U.S. Open titles, alongside four major championships, it puts into perspective just how extraordinary her achievements were. Even more inspiring is the decision she made to step away from the competitive game to prioritize her family, a choice that resonates deeply with so many of us. Her legacy will forever be a source of admiration and respect.”

Maxwell Berning was born July 22, 1941, in Pasadena, California, and spent the majority of her youth in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her journey from chasing a wild horse to winning major titles was chronicled by NBC Sports senior associate producer Nicole Gaddie ahead of Maxwell Berning’s WGHOF induction in 2022.

Berning: Wild horses to major titles to WGHOF Susie Maxwell Berning’s journey to the World Golf Hall of Fame, amazingly, began with a couple of wild horses.

Maxwell Berning won 11 LPGA titles including four majors. She captured the U.S. Women’s Open in 1968, 1972 and 1973. She also won the 1965 Women’s Western Open, then considered a major.

Upon retiring in the mid-90s, Berning Maxwell became a noted instructor at various courses, working for more than 20 years at The Reserve in Palm Springs, California.

“I always loved helping people,” Berning Maxwell said. “What I really want is for people to have a love of the game as much as I do for them to understand how much pleasure you get from the game. And that’s why I enjoy teaching.”