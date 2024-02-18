Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the Genesis Invitational
Patrick Cantlay leads by two shots entering the final round at the Genesis Invitational.
Here’s a look at Sunday tee times and pairings at Riviera Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with CBS taking over at 3 p.m.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Emiliano Grillo
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Charley Hoffman
Chase Johnson
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Putnam
Nicolai Højgaard
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Gary Woodland
Lee Hodges
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Cam Davis
Si Woo Kim
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Sungjae Im
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Rickie Fowler
Tom Kim
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Brian Harman
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Taylor Moore
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Viktor Hovland
Byeong Hun An
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Nick Taylor
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Sam Burns
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Scottie Scheffler
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brendon Todd
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Kurt Kitayama
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Tony Finau
Lucas Glover
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Adam Scott
Cameron Young
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Eric Cole
Ben Griffin
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Adam Hadwin
Beau Hossler
|1:31 PM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Adam Svensson
|1:42 PM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:53 PM
EST
|1
Harris English
Jason Day
|2:04 PM
EST
|1
Will Zalatoris
Luke List
|2:15 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele