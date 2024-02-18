 Skip navigation
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 17, 2024 07:19 PM

Patrick Cantlay leads by two shots entering the final round at the Genesis Invitational.

Here’s a look at Sunday tee times and pairings at Riviera Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with CBS taking over at 3 p.m.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:55 AM
EST		1

Emiliano Grillo

10:00 AM
EST		1

Charley Hoffman

Chase Johnson

10:10 AM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Nicolai Højgaard

10:20 AM
EST		1

Gary Woodland

Lee Hodges

10:30 AM
EST		1

Cam Davis

Si Woo Kim

10:40 AM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

10:50 AM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Sungjae Im

11:00 AM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

11:10 AM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Brian Harman

11:20 AM
EST		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Taylor Moore

11:35 AM
EST		1

Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An

11:45 AM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Nick Taylor

11:55 AM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Sam Burns

12:05 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler

12:15 PM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Brendon Todd

12:25 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Kurt Kitayama

12:35 PM
EST		1

Tony Finau

Lucas Glover

12:45 PM
EST		1

Adam Scott

Cameron Young

12:55 PM
EST		1

Eric Cole

Ben Griffin

1:05 PM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

1:20 PM
EST		1

Adam Hadwin

Beau Hossler

1:31 PM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Adam Svensson

1:42 PM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Hideki Matsuyama

1:53 PM
EST		1

Harris English

Jason Day

2:04 PM
EST		1

Will Zalatoris

Luke List

2:15 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele