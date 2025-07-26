This six-time PGA Tour winner served as Adam Sandler’s double in ‘Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler didn’t hit all of Happy Gilmore’s shots in recently released “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Hunter Mahan hit some, too.

The 43-year-old Mahan, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, served as Sandler’s golf swing double in the film, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

“When they called and said Happy Gilmore needs a golf swing double, I said say no more,” Mahan said.

Mahan also shared a video montage of his transformation into Happy, as well as some other moments from filming and the red-carpet premier last week.