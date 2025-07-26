 Skip navigation
This six-time PGA Tour winner served as Adam Sandler’s double in ‘Happy Gilmore 2'

  
Published July 26, 2025 02:13 PM

Adam Sandler didn’t hit all of Happy Gilmore’s shots in recently released “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Hunter Mahan hit some, too.

The 43-year-old Mahan, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, served as Sandler’s golf swing double in the film, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

“When they called and said Happy Gilmore needs a golf swing double, I said say no more,” Mahan said.

Mahan also shared a video montage of his transformation into Happy, as well as some other moments from filming and the red-carpet premier last week.